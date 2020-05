A car crash cut electricity to homes in Toledo late Tuesday night after a car hit a Toledo Edison power pole.

At approximately 11:02 p.m. Tuesday, a westbound car on Dorr St. went off the road near Eileen, striking a fire hydrant and power pole. Dorr was closed until the pole could be secured.

The driver of the car, Amari Carr, 22, was transported to Toledo Hospital with minor injuries.