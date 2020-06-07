Two dead after car v. train accident on Holland Sylvania Road

All lanes of Holland Sylvania Road are blocked near Angola due to a deadly accident involving a train.

According to the BG Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two people are dead. A state trooper tells 13abc this happened just before 2:00 Sunday afternoon.

OSHP troopers say a driver went around down emergency gates and was attempting to pass a train that was stopped on the tracks.

The vehicle was then hit by an oncoming train from the opposite direction. Both people inside the vehicle were killed. Their identities have not been released.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

