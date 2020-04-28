Carnivals on hold during pandemic

Summer is right around the corner, which usually means fairs, carnivals and rides. But not this year. 13abc visits where the rides live.

It was a beautiful day - perfect for a carnival and a ride on the carousel. But instead of making children laugh the rides, including the carousel, and in pieces, packed up and sitting in the sun.

"I can't picture a world without a carnival," says Ron Abel, owner of D&R Shows.

Abel brings the carnival to fairs and events across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

"I've been doing this for 47 years. Started when I was 16 years old. This is pretty much my life," says Abel.

But like everything else, they're shut down for COVID-19.

"We're not open, we can't open until this gets under control," says Abel.

"It's hit me pretty close to $80,000," he continues.

Abel's business is seasonal, meaning he's running out of time to make up the difference.

"Probably another $110,000-$120,000 in June if I lose that," he says.

But more than money, it's the rides and the joy of a carnival that he misses.

"I'd much rather see them set up here, hearing the music, smelling the food," says Abel.

But the only carnival sound today is the chattering of Tim the talking parrot, the unofficial company mascot.

But Abel, like the rest of us, is doing his part to stay strong. He sets up his Ferris wheel every night with lights, and a sign is on the way.

"It's going to say "Stay strong America," and then below it, it's going to say #FairStrong," says Abel.

He knows social distancing would be hard at a carnival, but he has hope.

"I think it can be done, it's just the governor's got to let us do it," says Abel.

Abel's business usually tapers off around October, and he's hoping some of that can be salvaged. In the meantime, he's a running a skeleton crew sprucing up some of the rides with a fresh coat of paint.