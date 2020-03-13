Casino properties will be limited to 100 people at a time

The Ohio Casino Control Commission instructed Ohio’s four casinos – JACK Cleveland Casino, JACK Cincinnati Casino, Hollywood Casino Columbus and Hollywood Casino Toledo – to immediately comply with the directive issued by Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health barring gatherings of more than 100 people in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

Each casino is to be in compliance with the directive by midnight, Saturday. In addition, properties must submit to the Commission their plans to maintain compliance.