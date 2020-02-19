Cavaliers coach John Beilein stepping down

Cavaliers first-year coach John Beilein is stepping down after 54 games, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported that Beilein is expected to say goodbye to staff and players Wednesday when they return from the All-Star break.

The Cavs have the NBA's second-worst record at 14-40. The 67-year-old Beilein has struggled in his transition to the pro game after 12 successful seasons at Michigan. He signed a five-year contract in May with Cleveland.

Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is expected to take Beilein's spot on an interim basis. Bickerstaff previously coached in Memphis and Houston.