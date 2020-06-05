Cedar Point, Kalahari sue Ohio for right to reopen businesses

The three largest amusement and water parks in Ohio are suing the state for the right to reopen.

The 1851 Center for Constitutional Law filed the suit Friday on behalf of Cedar Point, Kalahari Resorts, and Kings Island. The complaint asserts that Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has "no power to close otherwise lawful Ohio businesses or create her own sanctions to enforce those closures," according to a press release.

According to the suit, the May 29 order by the Ohio Department of Health to continue the closure of the parks due to the COVID-19 pandemic singles out the amusement and water parks as other Ohio businesses are permitted to reopen and operate. The order gives no opening dates for the parks and argues they are safe to operate.

The state has allowed the reopening of public and private swimming pools, and on Thursday, it announced the opening of playgrounds and zoos.

“The Ohio Constitution’s protections apply to all, including those businesses that the state’s highest public officials view as non-essential. The Governor and his Health Director must end their unnecessary and unconstitutional assault on Ohioans’ businesses and traditions,” 1851 Center Executive Director Maurice Thompson said in a press release. “We and our clients remain committed to ensuring that these arbitrary policies never again recur.”

On Thursday, Cedar Point announced it was opening its Hotel Breakers to overnight stays on June 12.

The cases are pending in the Erie County Courts of Common Pleas and the Warren County Court of Common Pleas.