Cedar Point announces exclusive sneak peek events

We're only two months away from the gates opening for another season at Cedar Point, and this year is special as the park celebrates its 150th anniversary.

But fans won't need to wait until the official opening day on May 9 -- there are new and nostalgic pre-opening experiences to get the celebration started.

The anniversary season kicks off with Just for Fun Weekend, 12-6 p.m. on May 2 and 3. Guests are invited to attend but must RSVP and reserve a complimentary ticket online in advance at this site.

RSVP tickets are limited and include parking and non-rider admission. Guests who would like unlimited access to available rides must purchase a ride wristband online for $20.20 at the same time as their RSVP reservation.

The Cedar Point Ballroom will host the Sesquicentennial Gala from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. on May 2. The formal party will feature live music, an open bar, hors d'oeuvres stations, an official party toast, and displays featuring memorabilia from the park's past.

Limited tickets from the black tie-optional gala are $150 each and include admission, parking, and a commemorative gift crafted by Cedar Point artisans. Guests can begin purchasing those tickets at this website on March 16.

All 2020 Platinum Passholders are invited to an Anniversary Preview Nights from 4-8 p.m. on May 6 and 7. Advanced RSVP ticket registration is required at this website.