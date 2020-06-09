Cedar Point announces reopening plan for July

Cedar Point has announced its opening plans for 2020, and roller coasters are only a month away for passholders.

The amusement park will open July 9-10 to 2020 season, gold and platinum passholders only. Cedar Point Resorts guests will join on July 11.

The park announced last week its Hotel Breakers and Lighthouse Point RV sites will open June 12.

Guests will be required to make a reservation to visit the park through the Cedar Point app or at the park's website. Passholders will receive an invitation to make reservations first, followed by guests who have pre-purchased day tickets. Reservation availability for guests who have not yet purchased a park ticket will be announced at a later date.

Guests who stay at a Cedar Point Resorts property will have guaranteed entry to Cedar Point for each day of their stay, beginning the day after check in, but they must purchase a ticket or have a 2020 Season Pass.

All guests must complete a health screening declaration within the Cedar Point mobile app 24 hours prior to entering the park. In addition, guests and associates will undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering the park.

Guests and associates are required to wear a face covering or mask at all times.