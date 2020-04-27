Cedar Point delay forces cuts in Sandusky

The City of Sandusky is making cuts. The Lake Erie town relies heavily on the tourism industry for cash and this year, due to COVID-19, the budget is busted.

Sandusky City Manager, Eric Wobser, anticipates the city could lose anywhere from $5- $10 million dollars in revenue due to the pandemic.

A majority of that cash comes from Cedar Point. Wobser says the city receives all of the park admission tax and also gets a big boost from lodging and income taxes all tied to those visiting or working in or near the park.

At this time, Cedar Point has not announced an opening date, simply saying the anticipate it could be sometime in mid-May but that remains to be seen. Wobser says everyday that Cedar Point delays opening, it adds up to a loss of $71K in tax revenue for Sandusky.

That tax money accounts for 50%-60% of the annual operating budget. In an effort to stay out of the hole, the city is already making cuts. City adminstrators have taken a 10% pay cut through the end of the year, new projects and programming is on hold and within the next week, Wobser anticipates layoffs for some city employees. He did not indicate how many people could be out of work but says the first round of cuts will not include any safety services.

Wobser says the pandemic is pinching progress. In the past five years, the City has secured more than $300M in development. Ongoing projects will continue, including the new campus space for BGSU and Cedar Point and the Shoreline Drive project but new items, like road repairs, are on hold.

"Even being in a strong position going into this, there's no way to plan for that steep of a cut," says Wobser.

There are more than 100 businesses in downtown Sandusky that remain closed due to COVID-19 and Wobser says it is hitting everyone hard and the tourism trickle down will have an effect on the local shops.

"This couldn't have come at a worse possible time for them. They had a slow winter and should be gearing up for visitors," says Wobser.

At this point, the City is tightening the belt and Wobser is calling on leaders in Washington to step in and provide funding for municipalities like Sandusky that rely heavily on tourism dollars to survive.