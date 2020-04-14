Cedar Point extends 2020 season passes into 2021

Cedar Point 2020 Season Passholders will be valid through the 2021 Season according to pass type.

For 2020 Season Passholders participating in the Easy Pay Program, monthly billing has been suspended as of April 8, 2020, and will remain suspended while the park is closed. When the park reopens, billing will resume.

Passholders will need to be current on payments to receive both 2020 and 2021 Season Pass admission and associated benefits.

Likewise, the park will continue to work with guests who have prepaid single-day tickets during the time period of the temporary park closure.

Ticket inquiries should be directed here.