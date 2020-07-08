Cedar Point prepares to open for the season

Cedar Point is opening for the season on Thursday, July 9.

The amusement park has been closed due to COVID-19 and is planning to open for part of the season.

Due to the virus and social distancing requirements, things will look different when you return. First off, you have to have your temperature taken before you enter the park. Once inside,ticket booths are contactless and there are markers encouraging social distancing.

Meanwhile, on the rides be prepared for a lower rider count. Most coasters and rides have some seats blocked in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Just a reminder, season passes for this summer are also valid for the 2021 season.