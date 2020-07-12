Cedar Point requiring a special pass for certain roller coasters

Cedar Point is now open for the season. Due to COVID-19 the amusement park opened two months later than normal.

This year, reservations are required and all tickets must be purchased in advance.

Just two days after the park opened, Cedar Point made an announcement on Twitter saying that 3 coasters, Steel Vengeance, Maverick and Millennium Force will all require an access pass to ride.

The pass assigns riders with a specific time that they are allowed to wait in line and enjoy the coaster.

Right now, Cedar Point management tells 13abc they are operating below the 50% capacity, but would not release an official number of guests allowed in the park at a given time each day.

13abc talked with management right before opening day about wait times and they anticipated the possibility of long wait times for some rides due to social distancing rules. All of the coasters and many rides are operating well below full capacity in an effort to keep space between guests. Hours for the 2020 season are 11am-8pm at this time and the nightly show/fireworks display is cancelled for the season.