Cedar Point's Hotel Breakers to reopen June 12

Cedar Point's Hotel Breakers will begin hosting guests for overnight stays beginning June 12.

The hotel is providing families with a safe, clean environment with protocols that have been informed by company and industry health experts and align with CDC guidelines. For details on these new safety measures at Hotel Breakers, please visit this website.

Access to the Cedar Point Beach, Hotel Breakers, Lighthouse Point and all activities is limited to guests who have purchased the Sun & Fun package, which offers families a full lineup of fun for all ages along with a stay at the hotel.

Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark may not be open, as opening dates have not been determined. To reserve or to learn more about the special Sun & Fun package, visit this website.