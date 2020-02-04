Celebrating Engineering Week with Imagination Station

National Engineering Week is celebrated among many schools and universities. The signature science week at Imagination Station is designed specifically to align with science state standards for schools.

This year, the science center is experimenting with kinetic and potential energy by building roller coasters.

Visitors will use the engineering design process to develop their own coaster from pool tubes, tape, and marbles.

Kids can design, create, test and then head back to the drawing board to make adjustments until it successfully and safely delivers a "rider" (or marble) to the end.

This all leads into the Girl Power event happening on Saturday. Girl Power is a day set aside just for girls to explore careers in STEM.

This year's keynote speaker is Dr. Sandrine Mubenga, an electrical engineer, CEO, and professor at The University of Toledo.

More information on the event is available here