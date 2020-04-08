Themes of Passover resonate during COVID-19 shutdown

Passover begins at sundown on April 8th and runs through April 16th.

The holiday is for anyone following Judaism. It celebrates the emancipation of Jews from slavery in Egypt.

All across the globe, people are celebrating but the holiday is typically marked with group service and large community meals as part of Seder.

Due to COVID-19, group gatherings are out, forcing congregations to adapt. At Temple Shomer Emunim in Sylvania, Rabbi Samuel Weinstein is making adjustments. He is using technology to connect. Zoom is used for classes and he recorded a family friendly Seder service and posted it on Youtube.

"This was they can participate in the Seder, partake in the foods, at home of course and follow along with the order of service," says Rabbi Weinstein.

As for meals, extra tables and large dinner parties are also out so the congregation is helping families celebrate at home. A core group at Temple Shomer Emunim has been working around the clock to prepare food for members. More than 500 meals will be delivered or made available for curbside pickup.

"We've never done anything like this. Usually we have a Seder with 300 people. It's a lot easier than putting together separate meals for everyone. This has been quite challenging and I hope we never have to do it this way again," says Lynn Nusbaum, the Executive Director of the Shomer Emunim congregation.

Meanwhile, Rabbi Weinstein is making it work and says while COVID-19 and social distancing might be challenging he believes it is symbolic during Passover, a time that celebrates freedom and sacrifice.

"The highest value of Judaism is the saving of life and if this very brief sacrifice can save life, I think it is well worth it," says Rabbi Weinstein.

