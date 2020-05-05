Central Catholic SWAT team ensures student success during Covid-19

Central Catholic has dispatched its SWAT team to make sure students stay on track during Covid-19.

SWAT stands for Student Wellness Action Team. The team makes sure students and families have the resources they need to balance school work and home life during the pandemic. Father David Kidd is the Priest at Central Catholic.

he says, "Whether its spiritual needs, whether its mental health needs, or just encouragement , or illness or maybe a family member has passed away, its letting a student know that we are praying for them." The SWAT team offers families resources like food, internet connection, and other vital necessities. Lori Langenderfer is the Assistant Principal. She says the number one goal is to give the students the same support they received in the building. She says, "We might not go back to the same normal which is fine, but we got to figure out what the new normal is, but the main objective too is for students to realize we are all still here for them even though we are not in the building and we love them and we care for them and we still are going to do whatever we can to help them." The class of 2020 is the 100th class to graduate at Central Catholic. The school is having a blended virtual graduation May 25th.