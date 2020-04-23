Central Catholic's Stanley resigns from girls basketball coaching job

Central Catholic girls basketball coach Corri Stanley has resigned from coaching to concentrate on her family, the school announced Wednesday.

Stanley, a 2003 Central Catholic graduate, has coached the Lady Irish for 12 seasons. She was the head junior varsity coach and varsity assistant before holding the head varsity coaching position for the last six years.

According to a press release, Stanley will continue her role as a teacher in the school's social studies department, which she has held for 13 years.

Stanley and her husband are expecting their second child this fall.

Stanley led the Lady Irish to two TRAC championships and five sectional titles. She was named TRAC coach of the year in 2014-15 and District 7 coach of the year in 2017-18. She has a career record of 98-43.

Central Catholic’s athletic department is currently seeking Stanley’s coaching replacement.