Centralized donations and application for COVID-19 assistance

A new way to collect, distribute and apply for donation during the COVID-19 crisis is here. People who live in Lucas County now have one centralized resource to help or receive help. And it all starts with those on the front lines.

It's a partnership between Lucas County, the City of Toledo, the Toledo Community Foundation and United Way, all coming together for residents, businesses and shelters.

Wendy Pestrue is the President & CE of United Way of Greater Toledo. She tells 13abc, "Our first responders, hospitals, need to be taken care of. But then again, our homeless shelters our domestic violence centers, our folks that treat mental health, children, food insecurities, all of those folks also need this kind of sanitizing product and other supplies."

Items of top priority include hygiene and cleaning products, rubber gloves, surgical masks, toilet paper and more. Find the full list here.

But these organizations aren't just battling a shortage of supplies. Social distancing adds another obstacle to the mix. Pestrue explains, "Also, making sure that the food insecurity spaces are safe for when people pick things up or when they're delivering that space is continued.

And that goes for United Way workers too, who are working every day and all hours to make sure people here have access to what they need.

Leaders in this effort say they've reached out to other local entities who may be collecting donations, like churches, to bring donations together under one resource.

Tim Jakacki is the Operations Manager for Donations & Distribution with Lucas County Emergency Operations. He says to 13abc, "I think the coordinated effort was so that we don't have multiple facilities like this across the county trying to buy for the same products for the same people."

He says it also helps with social distancing: "If we have multiple centers and every church is out there trying to do this, we have that many more people cross exposing each other."

Every penny donated through Donate TLC is pledged to go right back into the community. Keith Burwell, President & CEO of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation, commends the Northwest Ohio community. He says, "I think we have a very giving community. I think our individuals will step up. I think one of the reasons that we say 100% will go to the agencies, is because we know we have a giving community."

And leaders assure residents: One problem at a time. They promise to address all COVID-19 consequences as they can. Burwell explains, "This is a marathon, not a sprint, so we're going to solve feeding children today, but we're going to deal with unemployment issues tomorrow, we're going to deal with education issues. This is going to keep stacking up until the fall."

Visit DonateTLC here to learn more.

To donate, you MUST visit the website to set up an appointment to drop off items. Also, United Way is asking that you only call 211 for assistance with health and human services (access to food, clothing, shelter, etc.) Leaders say that they are only collecting and distributing cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment to hospitals, first responders, social service workers, and similar fields at this time.