Chalk artist brightens days during pandemic

PERRYSBURG - Abbey Bruce has always enjoyed art but the mother of one with another baby on the way, is displaying her work during COVID-19.

She gets out a box of chalk from her house in Perrysburg and begins drawing and creating characters, animals, and messages on her driveway.

She created a facebook post : Anyone who has to cancel your child's birthday party, I can do large scale chalk drawings of favorite animals and MAYBE characters, (haven't tried them yet) as a birthday surprise.

That idea has been a hit and Bruce has been busy.