Chance Meeting Between Co-Workers Saves Several Lives

It all started with two co-workers passing by each other in a parking garage one day. That chance meeting started a chain of events that literally led to several lives being saved.

This is the mission of the Alliance For Paired Kidney Donation. It's a "pay it forward" live saving program at UTMC.

Tera Bigelow made the decision that she would offer one her kidney's to a stranger who needed a transplant to stay alive. It's something she says she felt led to do through her faith. "I was like God, if this is something you need me to do, just you're going to have everything line up, it's that simple."

One day Yuri Osterhout was walking to his car, when he was one of his ProMedica co-workers crying in the parking garage. He asked if she needed help. "What do you say to a person that they're dying and they need a kidney?" says Osterhout. Yuri says he turn to his faith. "My first reaction is I'm praying for you." In the coming months Osterhout says he had signs to more than just pray, literally. "One of the first billboards (advertising the need for a transplant) was directly above my construction project and every time I went out there I saw this billboard."

The billboard that Yuri is talking about is a desperate plea for the same co-worker he ran into in the parking garage. Bethany Liedel's family had taken out the billboard to advertise her need for a life saving kidney transplant. Bethany was suffering from a genetic kidney disease called Polycystic Kidney disease and she was put on the transplant waiting list in April. "There's no way anyone could have orchestrated this," says Bethany. Turns out the people in this life saving chain were one degree of separation from each other. Starting with Tera. "My husbands cousin's wife works with her," says Bethany. So Tera looked into donating directly to Bethany and found out she could.

This latest development was critical because Yuri wasn't a match for Bethany. But because he agreed to become part of the paired kidney donation program she was able to receive the kidney from Tera and Yuri donated a kidney to a man at the University of Michigan extending the life saving chain. Dr. Michael Rees MD, PhD runs the program and is a kidney transplant surgeon at UTMC. He says it's one random act of kindness ended up saving the lives of several people. "The kidney wouldn't have gone to Bethany, unless Yuri had stopped that day the parking lot and offered to help her." This transplant chain led to another patient getting a kidney transplant at Duke University and possibly three more patients who need the life saving operation.

If you'd like information about the Alliance For Paired Kidney Donation:

Www.paireddonation.org

