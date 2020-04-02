Pandemic means changes for local non-profit that helps children cope with grief

Good Grief of Northwest Ohio has helped hundreds of children and their families since it started in 2012. The organization provides peer support groups for children, teens, and young adults. There are also programs for the adults who are caring for those children.

Dorothy Mockensturm heads up the non-profit. She says this has been a tough time for everyone because the focus of the program is to bring kids together in difficult times, and they cannot do that right now.

Staff and volunteers have come up with creative ways to stay connected to the children. They are making phone calls and sending personal notes. They are also using technology to stay in touch with the older children. Packets have also been made up that families can use at home.

The organization relies on donations to operate. They can always use volunteers and cash donations.

