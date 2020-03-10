Changes at Lucas Co. BOE to help prevent spread of coronavirus

There will be some changes for the March 17 primary election for voters in Lucas County. The changes involve trying to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

The Lucas County Board of Elections is beefing up its supply of hand sanitizers, and the frequency that equipment is cleaned. Voters are also being asked to be proactive, and practice good hygiene habits before coming to vote. The BOE also reached out to learn the best way to clean its equipment and protect it.

LaVera Scott is the Director of the Lucas County BOE. She says there is a lot of misinformation circulating. Scott and her staff have been working to answer all the questions and concerns. She says there have been calls from some older poll workers who are worried about working that day because the virus. She says the BOE continues to recruit people to work the polls, and there is training as late as Monday.

The Secretary of State ordered that polling locations at residential senior facilities be moved for the primary, and that includes one in Lucas County. The one at Sunset Village will be moved to Joseph Diehn Legion Post in Sylvania for the primary.

