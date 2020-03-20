Funeral homes figuring out how to pay your respects during a pandemic

The virus has changed every aspect of our lives, and that includes funerals.

Local funeral homes are making changes that include limiting the number of people and using technology to make sure others are able to see the service.

We talked with Keith Walker of Walker Funeral Homes and Brian Habegger of Habegger Funeral Services.

At Walker, they have not only limited the number of people, but they have also added extra disinfectant procedures and they are handling pre-paid funeral requests by phone.

Habegger is also limiting services to immediate family, and live streaming for others. They are offering pre-paid funeral requests online.

Graveside services are continuing, but some cemeteries have closed mausoleums and offices. Also, tents with flaps are not being used right now, and people are being asked to keep a safe distance from one another.

Both funeral directors told us that temporary changes like this are critical to this community.

If you have questions about a service, call the funeral home directly.