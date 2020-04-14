Changes to 4-H in Michigan because of pandemic

The pandemic has affected just about everything, and that includes 4-H. In Michigan, there will be no in-person activities for the youth development organization until September.

Right now the kids in Monroe County are continuing to work together, but they are doing it with technology like Zoom and Skype.

Of course, one of the biggest parts of 4-H, is livestock projects. The county fairs are where kids are able to showcase their hard work. However, this year they will not be able to do that in Michigan as a 4-H member before September. They will be able to show their animals at the Monroe County Fair, but it will have to be as an individual, not a 4-H member.

There are also concerns about the livestock auctions that happen after the competition at fairs. The Monroe County Fair auction usually generates about $600,000 a year. Leaders wonder if the economy will have an impact on that number. Discussions are still underway about the auctions.

The Monroe County Fair is scheduled for the first week in August.