Changes at Hospice of Northwest Ohio because of pandemic

Hospice of Northwest Ohio has been a part of this community for nearly four decades. The non-profit organization provided care for more than 2,500 people last year alone.

Hospice of Northwest Ohio works with patients in Lucas, Wood, Henry, Fulton and Ottawa counties in Ohio and Monroe County, Michigan. They provide medical, emotional and spiritual care to people of any age with any end-stage illness.

Normally, the facilities in both Toledo and Perrysburg are full of people, but that has temporarily changed. There are no public visiting hours right now. Only two family members are allowed in to visit their loved one. It has to be the same two people every day, and they have to go through a screening process to get in. That process includes having your temperature taken every time.

The majority of people under hospice care are in a home setting. That includes nursing homes, assisted living and their own homes. Hospice workers that are going into those homes are also working under strict new protocols that include Personal Protective Equipment and other safety measures.

Hospice has come up with a way for people to visit loved ones if they are not able to go into the facility. They have numbered all the rooms from the windows so people can visit from outside. A number of people have already taken advantage of that.

Like all businesses and organizations, it is difficult for Hospice to get PPE equipment, especially isolation gowns.

