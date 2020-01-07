Changes coming to the U.S. Census in the social media era

In a couple months you'll have your first chance to be counted in the 2020 census. The vast majority of homes in the United States will be receiving a so-called invitation in the mail to take the census. A small percentage of people will get their questionnaire when a census taker drops it off.

The invitations will start being sent out in March. You'll be able to respond online, by mail or on the phone. Making sure everyone does that is critical to the future of our community.

The census count helps determine things like how many seats each state gets in the house of representatives. It's also the basis for about $675 billion in federal funding for things like roads, schools and hospitals.

If you don't respond in March, your 2020 census invitation will be followed by a couple of reminders through the end of April. After that, a census taker will show up at your home in person in June or July.