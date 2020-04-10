Chaplains are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 war

These are trying times for COVID-19 patients, their families and health care workers on the frontlines. Chaplains are essential workers and say the pandemic has changed they way they work spiritually.

Many people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 can't see their families because of hospital safety precautions.Their source of comfort often comes through the hospital chaplain.

Jennifer Discher is a chaplain and the vice president of Mission and Values Integration for Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center and Children’s Hospital. She says the virus has changed they way they work spiritually. She says isolation makes it hard on patients mentally and physically. The chaplains work with the families to consider the needs of the patient and come up with a care plan for them

The chaplains can't go in and out of patients room, but they have been fitted for protective gear. They are also helping the health care workers with their needs.