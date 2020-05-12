Charter boating hit hard by pandemic

Warmer weather is just a few days away, and this time of year, fishermen are racing to get out on the lake. But right now, that's not happening.

Managers with a number of local fishing charters say that their groups have to be smaller now when they go out on the water. So small, in fact, that some charters say they can only take 4 people at a time.

That’s the case at Sea Breeze Charters and Erie Drifter, both in Oak Harbor. Before the pandemic, they could accommodate 6 people at a time. Out at Fisherman's Wharf in Port Clinton, to keep with social distancing, they can only allow 8 people at a time. Before COVID-19, they could take as many as 30 people out on the water in one boat. But it's not just the regulations that are slowing business, but fear of being around other people, too.

Capt. Paul Pacholski is the president of the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association. He tells 13abc, "With the numbers we've lost, it's just heart-wrenching. A lot of our guys are full time. They depend on this 6 month season to make their livelihoods for the year, and you've already taken away 2 months of it."

Charter companies like Sea Breeze Charters say they're doing almost half the business they usually do. Captain Pacholski says some are down as much as 60% right now. Many hope the nicer weather coming will help bring more people out.