Cheap & Chic for Charity: designer sale benefits local business and the arts

The 11th Annual Cheap and Chic for Charity shopping event features locally-owned boutiques under one roof selling discounted goods from their stores.

Five dollars cash gets you in the door to see and take advantage of all of the amazing bargains. The sale is hosted by the Paula Brown Shop at 912 Monroe Street.

The Paula Brown Pub next door will also be open, where there will a cash bar.

Stores bringing exclusive merchandise at discounted prices include Bartz Viviano, Bowinkles, Elegant Rags, Kids Klothesline, Meig, MK Beauty, Mode Elle, Paula Brown, Rialto Jean Project, Sophia Lustig, Vivian Kate, Yogaja.

All of the money collected for door entry and donations benefit The Toledo Opera Guild.