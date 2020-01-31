Cherry St. Mission holding Work Force Development Program classes

Cherry St. Mission is known for offering food and shelter to those in need. But the Mission also offers a way to help people get back on their feet.

The Mission is hosting their Work Force Development Program, including customer service, digital literacy, and machine tool and die, are available for registration.

The enrollment deadline is today.

Interested individuals can either stop by Cherry Street's Life Revitalization Center at 1501 Monroe St. or call 419-214-6776, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m..

The Mission hosts these programs in partnership with Northwest State Community College and Owens Community College.

Past graduates have been hired by otehr partners, usch as Credit Adjustments, Inc., and Rosenboom Tool & Die.

Cherry Street Mission also provides access to mentoring, peer-to-peer small groups, a computer lab, library, tutoring, behavioral health care, temporary employment, resume building, interview skills, meals, and job readiness classes to enrolled students.