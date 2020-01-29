Cherry St. Mission names new CEO

Cherry Street Mission Ministries has named a new CEO after a nearly year-long, nationwide search.

Dr. Wes Modder comes to Toledo with more than 30 years of pastoral experience and mission-driven leadership, including as a Navy Chaplain and former Marine. Modder retired from the Navy with distinction in 2016 after 21 years of service.

Modder most recently was the founder and lead pastor at Rock Church in metro Chicago.

“His credentials and experience make him the right person to lead this ministry into its next chapter,” Don Smucker, board chairman for Cherry Street Mission Ministries, said in a press release.

Modder will oversee the overall vision, strategy, and financial wellness of Cherry St. Mission. He officially assumes the role on Monday, Feb. 3.