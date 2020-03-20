Cherry Street Mission still offering food and shelter in the COVID-19 crisis

While the rest of the state of Ohio is under quarantine, and thousands are working from home, many in the community are out of work and have no place to call home.

However, Cherry Street Mission is still opening its doors for the most vulnerable amongst us during this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Communications Director Nikki Morey says the need is still great in the area, and they are an essential communal service with emergency plans already in place for disease control.

With the coronavirus putting so many out of work, the mission has already started seeing a spike in the numbers of those they provide with meals each day and shelter each night.

"We're working on three things, containment, isolation, and detection," explains Morey. "A lot of our guests are immunocompromised so it is really important that we do not introduce people into our community because they are so medically fragile."

The mission has moved tables farther apart in their dining areas, and they've taken extra precautionary measures to sanitize surfaces as often as possible while supplying guests with hand sanitizer all over the building and reminding everyone to wash their hands.

While many common spots for the community are closed, such as the Toledo Lucas County Public Library system, Cherry Street's library, and computer lab is open.

The mission continues to teach its workforce development classes on a regular schedule as well.

They also have a wish list online and will be in need of supplies should residents contract the virus and need to be quarantined.

If guests need to go into isolation/quarantine we do not have enough items to go in the bagged meals the guest can eat in bed. #WishListWednesday. pic.twitter.com/MzO3By4SOr — Cherry Street (@CherryStMission) March 18, 2020

You can donate directly to Cherry Street’s Life Revitalization Center

at 1501 Monroe Street or call 419-214-3008 for more information.

