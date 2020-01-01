Chicago’s homicides drop for third straight year

Chicago reported a significant drop in yearly homicides for the third year in a row.

Chicago's interim police superintendent announced that homicides dropped in the city in 2019, something he credited to getting illegal guns off the street. (Source: WLS/CNN)

Chicago police said there were 490 murders as of Tuesday morning, about 13% fewer than 2018′s total of 564.

That’s about a 35-percent drop from 2016, when Chicago reported its highest number of homicides in two decades, 756.

Leaders in the nation’s third-most populous city believe efforts undertaken since 2016 - hiring more police officers, emphasizing community policing and making investments in social services and schools - have helped lessen violent crime.

“That’s a significant impact. That’s real people who are alive because the city of Chicago has done a better job of protecting its folks,” said Charlie Beck, interim superintendent, Chicago Police Dept. He credited the hard work of getting illegal guns off the street as part of the reason for the decline.

In a press conference Tuesday night, Beck also announced a 17-percent reduction in robberies in the Windy City, an 18-percent reduction in burglaries and a 9.6-percent reduction in shootings compared to last year.

The numbers may change. Final counts will be released after an FBI audit is completed in the next few weeks.

