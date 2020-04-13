Chicken bowl products recalled after consumers find rocks in them

More than 130,000 pounds of chicken bowl products are being recalled because it may contain extraneous material, specifically small rocks.

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl items were produced on Jan. 23, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

• 9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

• 9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P115” printed on the packaging next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Canada.

Consumers with questions about the recall or seeking a refund can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.