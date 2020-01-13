Chiefs storm back to beat Texans; Packers hold off Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers were able to stay ahead after building a sizeable lead. The Houston Texans weren’t as fortunate.

The Packers forged a 21-3 halftime lead before holding off the Seattle Seahawks, 28-23 to advance to the NFC championship game against San Francisco. Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for two touchdowns while completing 16 of his 27 passes for 243 yards and no interceptions. Adams racked up 160 yards on eight receptions, while Aaron Jones carried 21 times for 62 yards and two scores.

Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith each had two of Green Bay’s five sacks of Russell Wilson, who threw for 277 yards and a TD. Preston Smith sealed the victory by sacking Wilson just before the two-minute warning, forcing the Seahawks to punt.

Wilson also led Seattle with 64 yards on seven carries, and Marshawn Lynch ran for a pair of touchdowns.

The Chiefs spotted the Texans a 24-0 lead before Kansas City moved into the AFC championship game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs stormed back with four straight touchdowns in the second quarter before completing a 51-31 rout of the Texans. Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) Jr. was outstanding after a rough first period, completing 23 of 35 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Mahomes’ most productive target was Travis Kelce (KEHL’-see), who scored three TDs in the first half and finished with 10 receptions for 134 yards.

Kelce became the first pass-catcher with three touchdowns receiving in a single quarter in postseason history. He was the catalyst as Kansas City needed just 4 minutes and 50 seconds of possession time in the second quarter to score four TDs.

Damien Williams rushed for a pair of scores and had a TD reception as the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game by at least 20 points and trailing by at least 20.

The Chiefs fumbled a punt return, had their own punt blocked for a score and committed plenty more mistakes in becoming just the fourth home team in NFL history to trail 21-0 after the first quarter.

The Chiefs and Texans combined to set a postseason record with 52 points in the first half.

DeShaun Watson was 31 of 52 for 388 yards and two touchdowns for Houston.