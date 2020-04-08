Child abuse prevention in the shadow of COVID-19

Today is Wear Blue Day for child abuse prevention. It seems that COVID-19 has affected every aspect of our lives, and Wear Blue Day is no exception.

Blue pinwheels are planted in front of the Lucas County Courthouse like flowers today. April is Child Abuse Prevention month, and the message these pinwheels represent may be more important than ever because of the COVID-19 virus.

What gets Lucas County Children Services Executive Director Robin Reese out of bed in the morning?

"We can save children. We can protect children, and we can help them," say Reese.

COVID-19 has made that mission harder.

"Everybody's saying for everybody to be at home, because home is a safe place, but for many of our kids and families in Lucas County, home is not a safe place," says Reese.

"What we have been seeing is an uptick in child abuse and domestic violence cases," says Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center CEO DR. Christie Jenkins.

"And not only seeing our numbers rise, but seeing the cases being more severe because folks are not safe at home," Jenkins continues.

But referrals to Lucas County Children Services are down 50%

"Wear Blue Day is especially significant this year because most of the safety nets for kids are not in place right now," says Reese.

Wear Blue Day is also special this year because it's a social media campaign, meaning it's pretty much the only event not canceled this month.

"We're talking about a $90,000 loss for us this year," says Jenkins.

But you can still help.

"We're hoping that on this day, folks take the time in our community to reach out to families. Text them, Skype them, Facetime them to be sure that they're okay and that the kids are okay," says Reese.

And both organizations are open and vigilant.

"We're still out here leading the community and protecting children, even during this pandemic," says Reese.

If you suspect a child is suffering, want to make a donation, or need resources for your family, contact information for the two organizations mentioned in this story can be found below.

Lucas County Children Services:

Number to report abuse: (419) 213-CARE (2273)

Website

Family & Child Abuse Prevention Center:

Website