Child care facilities to begin operating under pandemic licenses

Normal operations of child care centers will be affected beginning Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced.

All operating center in Ohio must do so under a Temporary Pandemic Child Care license beginning Thursday. They must follow these guidelines:

• There should be no more than six children in a class.

• Ratios must be kept at one teacher to no more than six children.

• Children whose parents are employed by the same entity should be kept together whenever possible.

• The same teachers and children in each room should be maintained whenever possible.

• There should be limited use of shared space or mixing of groups.

• If shared space is used, a rigorous cleaning schedule must be in place.

• Parent interaction should be limited at drop off and pick up.

The guidelines and program will be in place until April 30, with the potential to extend and adjust as needed.