Child dies from gunshot wound in Van Wert County

A young child is dead following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Middle Point.

The Van County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 1:39 PM on Thursday, April 9th, about a young child with a gunshot wound, according to Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach.

Local media reports the victim was a young girl.

A new release from the sheriff's office states the child was transported to St. Rita's Medical Center by Middle Point EMS and was later pronounced dead.

At the time, police are not releasing any details about how the child was shot.

The incident remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner's Office.