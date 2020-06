A 10-year-old child was sent to the hospital after being struck by a car Thursday evening on US 20 in Fulton County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman was driving westbound on US 20 around 7:47 p.m. when he child ran onto the roadway and into the path of the vehicle.

The child was struck by the vehicle and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.