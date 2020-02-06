Children missing in Alaska found alive after 24 hours in freezing temperatures

(KTUU/Gray News) - Four children missing from an Alaskan village were found alive after spending more than 24 hours in the cold.

Christopher Johnson, 14 years old, 8-year-old Frank Johnson, 7-year-old Ethan Camille, and 2-year-old Trey Camille went missing around 1 p.m. local time Sunday after going out for a snowmachine ride.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter transported the four children Monday to Bethel, where they were taken to a hospital to be treated for severe hypothermia, said a spokesperson for Alaska State Troopers.

"It immediately brought me to tears," said Alphonso Thomas, father of Trey Camille. "I never would have thought that he would make it. Being 2 and with weather like that, people usually don't make it ... tough kids, all of them."

A member of the Emmonak Search and Rescue team said the group had been found by searchers on the ground, who then relayed their location to the helicopter search team.

The person who found them said they had dug a hole in the snow and were huddled together, protecting the youngest child, reported Anchorage Daily News.

Troopers said blizzard conditions made it hard to see out there and hampered search efforts.

