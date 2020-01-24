U.S.-China trade deal means changes for local kids who show pigs in 4-H

The trade deal with China will have a far-reaching impact on a number of levels, but you may be surprised to learn that it will even affect kids who show pigs in 4-H.

China could soon be importing more American pork products. However, a lot of pigs here are fed a supplement that China restricts. So county fair leaders around Ohio are being proactive.

A product called Paylean is given to a lot of pigs in the final stages of their growth cycle. While it's been used in America with federal approval for years, the Chinese don't want any products from pigs that were fed Paylean. Here in Ohio, that means county fair leaders are having to make decisions about whether to restrict the use of the product.

Here's what Paylean does. It redirects nutrients in the pig and makes more muscle instead of fat. That means the pigs grow faster by using less feed.

The U.S.and China recently signed the first phase of a new trade deal.

Experts believe that creates an opportunity to export more American pork to China. The Chinese swine herd has been hit hard in recent years by illness, killing a large number of animals.

It's hard for a lot of people to imagine that a deal on the world stage is going to trickle down to things like 4-H projects, but changes are already underway.

Kevin Culp, co-chair of the swine committee for the Wood County Fair, says, "The Chinese don't want any pork from any animal ever fed Paylean. Most American packing houses that harvest the pigs have either already, or are planning to, announce restrictions. They don't want any pigs ever fed Paylean. It is still an approved substance here in America. The USDA believes it is a safe substance, and many show pigs have been fed this. These are the animals that kids show at county fairs throughout the country. Ohio, in particular, started talking about this weeks ago with the state vet's office and the state extension staff from OSU. So most, if not all, fairs have been having this discussion about what to do. That's because many packers are the ones buying the 4-H and FFA projects "

Some county fairs have already made decisions, but Culp says Wood County is still working to finalize its plan.