Christmas music for the unconventional taste

The world is separated into two distinct rival factions vying for control of your mind and emotions.

Yes, we're talking about people who love Christmas music vs. those who cannot stand it.

It's Frosty The Snowman in one corner and Johnny Cash singing the Nine Inch Nails song "Hurt" in the other. Glittery holiday joy against dark, bleak doom.

With a few days left until Christmas, even the most devoted Rudolph fan might be getting sick of the reindeer games. Never fear, 13abc is here.

We ask our co-workers for the most off-beat Christmas music they could come up with. These aren't necessarily songs you've never heard, just the weird and odd ones you mix in for some variety.

So, from Run DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to Justin Beiber's "Mistletoe," take a listen to our Unconventional Christmas playlist.