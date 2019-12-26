Christmas night crash in Henry Co. sends one to hospital

A Christmas night crash in Henry County that resulted in one woman being flown to the hospital is still being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At approximately 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, Ashley Gerken, 29, of Toledo, was driving east on US-24 in Napoleon when her vehicle struck the guardrail on the left side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on the right side of the roadway.

Gerken was not wearing a seat belt, according to a media release, and was ejected from her vehicle. She was transported by LifeFlight to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital for serious injuries.

Her condition at this time is unknown.