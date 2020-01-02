Christmas trees pose greater fire risk in January

There's good reason to get rid of your Christmas tree, and it has nothing to do with the socially acceptable amount of time to store away decorations.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, nearly one-third of US home fires that begin with Christmas trees occurs in January.

"Christmas trees are combustible items that become increasingly flammable as they continue to dry out," NFPA vice president of outreach and advocacy Lorraine Carli said in a news release. "The longer you keep one in your home, the more of a fire hazard it becomes."

NFPA statistics show that Christmas tree fires are uncommon, but when they do occur, they're much more likely to be serious. On average, one of every 52 reported home fires that started with a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to one death per 135 total reported home structure fires.

The NFPA recommends using a recycling program if available, but to never put trees in the garage or left outside.