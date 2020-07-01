Christopher Columbus statue removed from outside Columbus City Hall

The Christopher Columbus statue at Columbus City Hall has been removed. Crews and a crane arrived overnight Wednesday for the removal process on the south plaza of the building in the city's downtown.

Source: WCMH

On June 18th, Columbus mayor Andrew Ginther ordered that the statue be removed "as soon as possible."

The Columbus Arts Commission voted to approve the removal of the statue a few days later and have been tasked by the mayor to launch a community-driven process to find a new statue that embraces diversity.

A spokesperson for the city says the removal of the statue cost about $90,000.