Chrysler employees personal cars stolen while on the job

A warning from Toledo police tonight - car thieves are out for various Dodge Challengers with high powered engines.

According to Toledo police, three Chargers have been stolen from 4400 Chrysler Drive.

Police say the cars are most likely being stripped and the engines sold.

FCA released this statement "FCA takes the safety and security of its employees and their property very seriously. In addition to conducting an internal investigation on all reported incidents, we also cooperate with local law enforcement. FCA is continually assessing the security measures at all of its facilities and will implement any changes necessary to ensure our people, property and assets are protected."