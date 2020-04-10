Churches host Easter Services online and in cars

Easter services at churches across Toledo will look different this year due to COVID-19 and orders to "Stay Home" in Ohio and Michigan.

At The Church on Strayer in Maumee, organizers typically drop 100,000 candy-filled eggs from a helicopter. This year, The Church will host a live drive-in, similar to a movie theater, where you tune in the audio feed through your AM radio.

There will be speakers and musicians on a stage in the field out front. Pastor Tony Scott says 700-800 vehicles can park on the lawn, and children will still get to take home eggs.

“Usually, we have our big Easter Egg Drop," continued Pastor Scott, "We have 100,000 eggs here on campus, and same thing at our Fremont Campus, but we can’t do that this year. So, we have bagged up the eggs and every child on Saturday night, Sunday morning will get a large bag of eggs. We will stay six feet away from the cars and give it to the people as they leave.”

Services at The Church on Strayer will be available on the internet, but the outdoor service will not be live-streamed.

Cedar Creek Church, however, will stick with it's all-streaming services for Easter weekend.

We can't wait for Easter weekend with you! We're blessed to give away $1 for every person who experiences Easter Online with us Friday-Sunday. It's going to be a big celebration!



Plan your worship time at https://t.co/FavSnilntg!#youmatter #cedarcreektv #eastercreek pic.twitter.com/eCjuJYeR0R — CedarCreek Church (@cedarcreektv) April 8, 2020

The tech-forward church has hosted streaming church services for the past 10 years. This year, as Lead Pastor Ben Snyder puts it, Cedar Creek Church has six physical locations that are closed to the public, but it is all one church with thousands of locations in people's homes.

“I’m going to be inviting you into a communion or Lord’s Supper experience that you can do at home," said Pastor Snyder. “We’re excited to be celebrating Easter this year, even though it looks a little different.”

For a full list of service times, follow the links on this page.

