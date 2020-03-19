Churchill's, Walmart, Target shopping hours for Seniors

If you need to shop for food and supplies, but you’re concerned getting exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19) in a large crowd, you may want to consider hitting the grocery store early.

“Yeah, I’m concerned about it," said Martha Hill, explaining she's a senior citizen who lined up at Walt Churchill's Market in Maumee before it opened so she could shop before the store experienced a crowd. "It’s a good idea to get us old people out of the way.”

Thursday, March 19, 2020, both the Walt Churchill's Market in Maumee and the store in Perrysburg opened at 7:00 AM. As noted on the signs out front, 7:00 AM until 9:00 AM is now reserved for high risk shoppers and the elderly.

"Well, for me it’s great. I’m a senior citizen," commented Phil Zuccarell.

Once inside, a handful of shoppers had the store to themselves.

“ I think the idea is great," said Jim Crawford of Indiana who explained he is in town helping to care for a family member. "I’m a senior citizen. I have a health condition. And I wish youth would more appreciate that this disease is kind of worse on the elderly.”

No large crowd, no extra concern about catching a virus. The exclusive store hours at Churchill's are every day.

Walmart announced it would also run Senior Citizen shopping hours every Tuesday from 6:00 AM - 7:00 AM exclusively for those ages 60 and over.

Target made a similar announcement, stating Senior Citizens will have a special hour to shop at the start of the day every Wednesday.

Dollar General is also reserving the first hour of every shopping day exclusively for Senior Citizens.

Meijer is setting aside time for seniors and shoppers with chronic health conditions from 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM Tuesdays and Thursdays. Essential service workers and Meijer team associates can shop 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM Mondays and Wednesdays.