City Council will consider DORA on both sides of the MLK Bridge

Toledo may be ready to name a new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

A city spokesman confirms city council will be considering the expansion of DORA in downtown Toledo.

The area the could be affected is the Summit/Cherry Street area as well as the Cherry/Main Street area in East Toledo where new apartments are now starting to open for residents in the Marina District.

This is the permanent expansion ordinance and it will be sent to council for review Friday. It should be on the agenda for the March 3rd agenda review meeting. A public hearing will be held after that agenda review, according to a city spokesman.

