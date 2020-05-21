City announces free lunches for children at five area parks

While Toledo pools will remain closed this summer, children in the city will still have opportunities to receive free lunches.

Toledo mayor Wade Kap announced during a virtual press conference Thursday that teams would be set up at five different parks throughout the city from June 1 through August 14 to serve lunches to children.

Those parks and times are:

Wilson Park: 11-11:45 a.m.

Navarre Park: 12:15-1 p.m.

Ottawa Park: 12:15-1 p.m.

Savage Park: 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Walbridge Park: 2-2:30 p.m., 2:45-3:30 p.m.

